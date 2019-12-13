Alexander Lukashenko visits Chechersk District, Belarus' most radiation affected area

This week we commemorate the tragic date that has changed the life of our country forever. The Chernobyl tragedy has turned 36. Traditionally these days, the President's schedule is dedicated to this topic. On Tuesday, they discussed how the consequences of the accident are being dealt with in the Palace of Independence, and on Friday the head of state arrived to assess the living conditions in Chechersk Region.



The situation in agriculture in the country and in the region in particular was discussed. The progress of the sowing season, the provision of farms with fuel and seeds and the issues of land reclamation were under control. The President was informed that the affected areas are successfully recovering and the main proof is the health of people.



For instance, the sickness rate in Chechersk District is even lower than the national average. People from nearby regions can be served here. And medical equipment is at the level of regional clinic.



The state will continue doing its best to develop the suffered areas, assured the President, talking to local residents. During all these years more than 19 billion dollars was spent on the reconstruction of the regions. Now we are implementing the sixth state program. This includes benefits, free meals and recuperation. There are no plans to reduce the volume of the state support including due to the sanctions.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



I am very grateful to you that you listened to me then, very young, very green, when I said: "No, we will not give our land to anyone. We will live here, we will do everything to allow our people to live, work and work here. The most important conclusion - you must never give up. We must fight, fight to the last man. Then victory will come. This is the main conclusion I draw from the experience I've had here. When I say what has been done in recent years, the first thing is that we have built our own country. It has to be cherished, it has to be treasured no matter what the cost. The second thing I always emphasize is that we beat Chernobyl, not to say that we beat it, but we beat it badly. In other words, we've coped with this task. You see everything else and you know what has been done. But the main thing, I say again, is for us to live on our land.



