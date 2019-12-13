CSTO is a reliable guard of Union State borders

The CSTO is a reliable guardian of the Union State's borders. That is why today, under difficult geopolitical conditions, when both Russia and Belarus are experiencing strong external pressure, when NATO troops are being built up near our borders and when our "unfriendly" neighbors, Poland and the Baltic States, are provoking a military escalation, the role of the CSTO must be strengthened. This is extremely important because it is the only military bloc, which was specially created to suppress attempts of any external armed interference in the affairs of the member countries of the organization. Andrei Manoilo, a political scientist, professor at Moscow State University and head of program "Information and Hybrid Wars" shared this opinion:



"In the current difficult conditions, the CSTO is a reliable guardian of our borders, the borders of the Union State, the borders of Russia, the borders of Belarus. And in this regard, given that now a very difficult situation related to the conflict in Ukraine, the threat on the western borders is growing. Poland is preparing for a possible military intervention. In these circumstances, it is extremely important that the CSTO firmly hold the eastern borders, that is, Central Asia, primarily to ensure security there, the South Caucasus, so that no subversive elements, including terrorist groups from Afghanistan, would penetrate the territories of our states and try to destabilize the situation there. That is why the CSTO now not only needs to be developed and supported, it needs to be strengthened, the collective armed forces need to be reformed, and new concepts and strategies of combat operations in the conditions of modern hybrid warfare need to be developed."



