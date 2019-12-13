PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
CSTO plans to hold series of exercises on western borders in 2023

The CSTO is planning to hold a number of exercises on its western borders in 2023. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas stated this at a press conference on the results of CSTO activities in 2022 and the results of the regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan.

While answering the question on the necessity of strengthening the western borders, Stanislav Zas noted that it will be a measure of deterrence on the part of Belarus and Russia. "This is enough in this situation. Next year there will be a number of exercises held by the CSTO, and this can also be regarded as a measure of strategic deterrence," said Stanislav Zas.

As for the expansion of the CSTO peacekeeping forces, according to the Secretary General, there are no plans for expansion at the moment. "However if necessary we can quickly deploy a large group of our peacekeeping forces. We have everything for that," says Stanislav Zas.

