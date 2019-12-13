EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

CSTO to hold exercise on countering biological threats at initiative of Belarus

The CSTO will hold a special exercise on countering biological threats on the Belarusian territory in early September at the initiative of Belarus. This was stated by Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, at a briefing today, BelTA informs.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All