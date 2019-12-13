Electronic ticket can be purchased 20 minutes before departure

This option has been installed in the mobile application of the Belarusian Railway “My Train”. An electronic ticket can be bought 20 minutes before the departure. One can pay for bed linen on the train in advance now. The option can be used while buying an electronic ticket. The payment for the service is automatically included in the cost of the trip.



The program is planned to be actively supplemented with new options. One can book a ticket online and even choose a place in the car. The application is used by more than 100000 passengers.

