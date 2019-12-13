3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Electronic ticket can be purchased 20 minutes before departure
This option has been installed in the mobile application of the Belarusian Railway “My Train”. An electronic ticket can be bought 20 minutes before the departure. One can pay for bed linen on the train in advance now. The option can be used while buying an electronic ticket. The payment for the service is automatically included in the cost of the trip.
The program is planned to be actively supplemented with new options. One can book a ticket online and even choose a place in the car. The application is used by more than 100000 passengers.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All