Providing electronic services in Belarus is transferred to a new version of the single portal, announced the National Center for Electronic Services.



"A step-by-step transition to providing electronic services of the national automated information system at the new version of the single portal at platform.gov.by is planned from November 15 to December 1".



From December 1, 2022, the access to electronic services on the current version of the single portal (portal.gov.by) will be discontinued. In order to get access to electronic services in the new version of the single system, a user account should be opened in the first place. The procedure is specified on the website of the National Center of Electronic Services.



