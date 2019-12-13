3.42 RUB
120 young volunteers of Brest Region join discussion of new draft Constitution
The young generation of the Brest Region joined the discussion of the new draft Constitution. The open dialogue of the Belarusian National Youth Union "Power of Law" took place in online and offline formats. About 120 people from all over the region took part in it. Young volunteers, leaders of youth associations, and experts talked about the results of the Constitutional Commission, strengthening the role of youth policy, and giving it a constitutional basis. They discussed the importance of continuity of historical, spiritual and political heritage.
Similar discussions will take place in all regions. Any citizen of Belarus can make proposals on the draft amendments and additions to the Basic Law of the country through the BNYU website. All the received initiatives will be forwarded to the National Center of Legal Information.
