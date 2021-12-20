About 34% of Belarusians believe that their financial situation this year remained the same

Despite the sanctions, our country's economy shows growth. The foreign trade surplus exceeded 2 billion dollars. These figures are reflected in the financial situation of the ordinary Belarusians. About 34% believe that their financial situation hasn't changed for the last year, and more than 24% think it has improved. The growth of the economy and the well-being of citizens is certainly due to the internal policies during the pandemic. Our economy has not come to a halt, and enterprises have maintained and even increased their markets.