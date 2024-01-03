About 3 thousand people can find jobs at electronic job fair in Minsk

The electronic job fair, which will be held in Minsk on January 4, will offer more than 3 thousand jobs, reports BelTA.

The fair will be held from 10:00 to 12:00. Among other things, it will present employment options for young people. Job seekers will be able to get acquainted with vacancies offered by employers, working conditions, as well as ask questions, send a resume, get electronic consultation, invitation to a real-time interview.

The fair will be attended by MAZ OJSC - the managing company of BELAVTOMAZ holding, Minskzelenstroy UE, Belmedpreparaty RUE, Keramin OJSC, Minsk Margarine Plant OJSC, Remavtodor of the Oktyabrsky District of Minsk, Spetskommunavtotrans, the capital's psychoneurological boarding homes for the elderly and disabled № 1 and № 2, the Republican Rehabilitation Center for Disabled Children and others.