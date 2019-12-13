About 4 thousand proposals for supplementing draft constitution received from Belarusians

The nationwide dialogue on changes to the draft constitution of the country has already gathered about 4,000 proposals. The Belarusians have actively joined this stage of the political campaign, which eloquently speaks of people's concern and indifference towards their future. All initiatives will be analyzed by experts. The proposals aimed at development will be added to the draft and submitted to the referendum. Thus, the current document, the experts say, will be the most popular in the country's history.







