About half a thousand foreigners visit Belarus within 10 days of renewed visa-free regime

About half a thousand foreigners in 10 days. The updated visa-free entry procedure is gaining popularity.

This is evidenced by the monitoring, which was conducted in the State Border Committee. About a million Europeans have visited our country during the visa-free regime. And this is despite the attempts of the official authorities of our neighbors to limit the trips of their citizens to Belarus.

Anton Bychkovski, official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus:

In 10 days, about half a thousand residents of European countries visited Belarus without visas. This is about 6% of the total number of foreigners, who arrived in a simplified order. Since July 19, travelers from 26 countries have arrived in Belarus. Most of all came from Germany, Estonia, Finland, Great Britain, Czech Republic and France.

Since 2022, visa-free regime is available for Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. July 19, 2024, the list of countries with the possibility of visa-free entry to Belarus was supplemented by 35 more European countries.