3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
About half a thousand foreigners visit Belarus within 10 days of renewed visa-free regime
About half a thousand foreigners in 10 days. The updated visa-free entry procedure is gaining popularity.
This is evidenced by the monitoring, which was conducted in the State Border Committee. About a million Europeans have visited our country during the visa-free regime. And this is despite the attempts of the official authorities of our neighbors to limit the trips of their citizens to Belarus.
Anton Bychkovski, official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus:
In 10 days, about half a thousand residents of European countries visited Belarus without visas. This is about 6% of the total number of foreigners, who arrived in a simplified order. Since July 19, travelers from 26 countries have arrived in Belarus. Most of all came from Germany, Estonia, Finland, Great Britain, Czech Republic and France.
Since 2022, visa-free regime is available for Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. July 19, 2024, the list of countries with the possibility of visa-free entry to Belarus was supplemented by 35 more European countries.
Their citizens can enter and exit through all land and air international checkpoints of the Belarusian border with valid documents and stay in our country for no more than 30 days from the date of entry. At the same time, holders of diplomatic and service passports still need a visa. And this order will last until December 31, 2024.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All