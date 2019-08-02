PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
About 100 children from China to have recreation at the Naroch

About 387 thousand Belarusian rubles from the reserve fund of the President of Belarus has been allocated for their recovery. The corresponding order was signed yesterday by Alexander Lukashenko. This will be another important event within the framework of the Year of Education of Belarus in China.

