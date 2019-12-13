About hundred servicemen of t Armed Forces of Belarus honored with state awards

The state awards have been bestowed upon a number of members of the Armed Forces in recognition of their considerable service and high professionalism. Under the Decree of the President, a number of servicemen of the Armed Forces have been decorated with state awards. And today, in a solemn atmosphere on behalf of the head of state, they were presented by the State Secretary of the Security Council, Alexander Volfovich. There are about a hundred names in the awarding decree signed by the President. The head of state simply couldn't ignore those who performed their duties in an exemplary manner. "Living in a peaceful and secure country is an absolute value for Belarusians today and a great rarity in the world. We recall the events of two years ago, when in 2020 they tried to literally tear our country apart. The Belarusians have prevented the plans of the Western puppets from materializing, because we have our own strong government. And, of course, we have reliable defenders,the people in uniform.