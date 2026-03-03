Iran declared a holy war on the US and Israel after the attack on its own country. Mikhail Oksenyuk, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, shared his opinion on whether the Islamic Republic will accept the invasion of its territory and such behavior towards it.

Iran has existed for 2,500 years, while America has existed for almost 250 years. The member of parliament is convinced that the US invasion of Iran was a mistake by US President Donald Trump, especially given the American leader's desire to become a peacemaker.

"Before this, there were a series of peace talks to resolve the conflict. In my opinion, this was another way to stall for time until an opportune moment to attack Iran. This technique is becoming commonplace. Let's recall Ukraine and the Minsk talks. The leaders of leading European powers later admitted to creating a smokescreen to prepare Ukraine for war," the source recalled.

It's difficult to name a country where order has been restored after US intervention.

According to Mikhail Oksenyuk, the US is interested in immediate benefits and resources, but not in the people living in a given country. Israel, on the other hand, wanted to eliminate a significant competitor in the form of Iran with US support because the Islamic Republic opposed the Jewish state's actions in the Gaza Strip. "It was Israel that struck the first blow, but not without America's blessing, and perhaps even on direct orders," the guest of "Aktualny Interview" noted.

The international community also takes a strange position. More than 160 people were killed in a missile strike on a girls' school in Minab, yet there was no significant reaction from either the media or international organizations. This further demonstrates the principles of double standards.

Abbas Araghchi promised not to leave the attack on the school in Minab unanswered.