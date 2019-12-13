Oleg Zhidkov: The demand for sugar has increased, but all orders are fulfilled smoothly

The demand for sugar has increased, but all order are fulfilled smoothly. This was reported by the chairman of the Belarusian Food Industry Concern Oleg Zhidkov.



According to Oleg Zhidkov, the decision to raise sugar prices was taken to preserve the available resource of sugar for the domestic market. "Given the current disparity in prices with Russia, which is still increasing, taking into account global trends. To guarantee the supply of white sugar to the consumer market, the concern has agreed with the MART schedule of its delivery in 2022 for a total of 180 thousand tons (in 2021 a similar schedule was made for 165 thousand tons)," he said.



In January-February this year, 25.1 thousand tons of sugar was delivered for sale to the population, which amounted to 145% of the same period last year. The average daily shipment of sugar in March increased by 1.7 times, as compared to February.



