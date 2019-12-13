Famous singer and musician Oleg Gazmanov turns 70 today! He created his group back in 1989 and then he wrote album "Squadron", which brought him fame. People's Artiste of Russia was awarded the Order of Honor, Friendship of Peoples and a number of others titles. The singer has always been associated with the warmest relations with Belarus, he regularly came to us with concerts. Our President congratulated Oleg Gazmanov on his anniversary. Alexander Lukashenko noted that the whole life of a musician is an example of selfless service to art and in our country Gazmanov will always be a welcome guest.