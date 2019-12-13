Tokyo Olympics claim to be most scandalous

Our country achieved some points past week. Unfortunately, we have to state that so far the Belarusians have only a wooden medal in archery. In the team tournament, Karina Kozlovskaya, Anna Marusova and Karina Dyominskaya lost to the German national team 1: 5 in the match for the bronze medal and took fourth place.



In the meantime, China, Japan and the United States are leading in the medal standings. Interestingly, for the first time in 48 years, American athletes have not won a single medal on the first day of the Summer Olympics. And on the whole, this Olympiad claims to be scandalous itself. Some cyclist teams in the road race were not given food at one of the stages.



As for the Japanese themselves, they are still opposed to the Games, but not all of them. Segehito Kaga traveled nearly a thousand kilometers from Tokyo to Sapporo by bicycle to watch the competition live.



76-year-old Kunio Hirose, felt all the joys of the Olympics in the 64th year. Today, he prays daily for the success of his athletes and is confident that this Olympics should be successful for his country, despite all the coronavirus restrictions.



Due to typhoon Nepartak, which is approaching Tokyo, the rowing competition has already been shifted by two days.



According to forecasters, the wind speed can reach 30 meters per second, and the waves on the rowing canal can rise up to 8 meters. The elements may interfere with the open water swimming and triathlon competitions, which are scheduled for tomorrow.



We hope that Nepartak will not hurt to show the Olympic maximum to our athletes. After all, it is high time for Belarusians to intervene in the medal struggle.



