3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Olympic delegation lays flowers at Victory Monument
Seeing off the Olympians is always a bright event!
Photos from the ceremony as well as backstage of the event are shared by athletes in social networks. The messages are filled with great memorable photos.
Victory Square is probably the best place to look for motivation for big victories. That is why athletes did not limit their visit to the Palace of Independence. For example, track and field athlete Anastasia Mironchik-Ivanova or gymnast Alina Gornosko sports delegation laid memorial wreaths at the Eternal Flame on Victory Square.
Athletes receive blessing before the Olympics
In addition, in the morning the athletes and coaches also attended the service in the Holy Spirit Cathedral, led by Benjamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of all Belarus.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All