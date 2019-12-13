PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Olympic delegation lays flowers at Victory Monument

Seeing off the Olympians is always a bright event!

Photos from the ceremony as well as backstage of the event are shared by athletes in social networks. The messages are filled with great memorable photos.

Victory Square is probably the best place to look for motivation for big victories. That is why athletes did not limit their visit to the Palace of Independence. For example, track and field athlete Anastasia Mironchik-Ivanova or gymnast Alina Gornosko sports delegation laid memorial wreaths at the Eternal Flame on Victory Square.

Athletes receive blessing before the Olympics

In addition, in the morning the athletes and coaches also attended the service in the Holy Spirit Cathedral, led by Benjamin, Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of all Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All