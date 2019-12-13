Olympic Lesson on Day of Knowledge held by NOC

The National Olympic Committee held an Olympic Lesson. It was carried out in the format of an intellectual tournament! 16 teams from the regions and Minsk answered questions and completed the tasks. Schoolchildren, eminent Belarusian athletes were included in the teams! Among them are the Olympic champions Alexandr Romankov - fencing and Aliaksandr Bahdanovich - canoeing. The winners of the Olympic Games in cycling Natallia Tsylinskaya, in rhythmic gymnastics Liubov Charkashyna, triumphers of the World and European Championships also participated in the tournament. Famous guests are sure that their example will inspire the young generation for sports achievements.



The NOC of Belarus has prepared for schoolchildren popular science publication - "Faster. Higher. Stronger." One can learn about the history, traditions and the modern Olympic movement.

