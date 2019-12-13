Omicron: A new strain of coronavirus raises more and more questions

The new strain of coronavirus is raising more and more questions in the world. A number of states have banned travel to southern African countries because of the omicron was identified in them. The other side has already called such measures discrimination. According to the African Union, the current situation is the result of "the failure of efforts to achieve rapid and balanced vaccination around the world". After all, the lion's share of Covid drugs is available only in Western countries.

WHO, meanwhile, urges not to panic. Studies of the omicron strain are not yet sufficient to draw unambiguous conclusions. It has not been reliably confirmed whether the new strain is more infectious or not. There is no evidence of a more severe course of the disease.



Some countries, however, decided to play it safe. Special services will monitor the carriers of the new strain by geolocation in Israel. If the spread of omicron becomes massive, the track of the infected people will be cancelled.

