On December 3 Belarus Marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9531bfcf-29bc-4db5-89d5-91237bb2d4c9/conversions/92743282-2c9a-41ea-adca-8e500cef59d4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9531bfcf-29bc-4db5-89d5-91237bb2d4c9/conversions/92743282-2c9a-41ea-adca-8e500cef59d4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9531bfcf-29bc-4db5-89d5-91237bb2d4c9/conversions/92743282-2c9a-41ea-adca-8e500cef59d4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9531bfcf-29bc-4db5-89d5-91237bb2d4c9/conversions/92743282-2c9a-41ea-adca-8e500cef59d4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On December 3rd, special attention was paid to people with disabilities - conversation platforms, forums, and exhibitions and fairs already taking place across the country.

More than half a million people with disabilities live in Belarus, representing approximately 6% of the population. The country strives to create the most comfortable conditions possible for them, offering an inclusive environment, accessible education, and employment opportunities. Every effort is being made to ensure these individuals feel equal, develop their talents, and contribute to society. Quality of life and equal opportunities for every citizen are among the priorities of our country's social policy.

Marina Artemenko, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus:

"Today, we see that the state is maximizing incentives for employers to create specialized jobs for people with disabilities and to employ them. Measures such as reimbursement of employer adaptation costs are currently being implemented. As part of this measure, many people with disabilities are now learning in-demand professions, such as seamstresses, computer operators, and accountants. These measures also include job reservations. This year, job quotas have been added."

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a08811fa-2306-4149-bf04-fe610d153fd3/conversions/b1cfb8cb-c16c-4a01-a2a0-9a164bf3e968-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a08811fa-2306-4149-bf04-fe610d153fd3/conversions/b1cfb8cb-c16c-4a01-a2a0-9a164bf3e968-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a08811fa-2306-4149-bf04-fe610d153fd3/conversions/b1cfb8cb-c16c-4a01-a2a0-9a164bf3e968-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a08811fa-2306-4149-bf04-fe610d153fd3/conversions/b1cfb8cb-c16c-4a01-a2a0-9a164bf3e968-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w