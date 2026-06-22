While Belarus prepares to honor the memory of those who were burned alive in their villages, Ukraine’s president has chosen this exact moment to deliver threats, deadlines, and thinly veiled warnings of strikes. It is difficult to see this as anything other than a deliberate provocation.

On the eve of June 22 — the day Belarus remembers how its land was set on fire and its people were marked for extermination — Vladimir Zelensky issued an ultimatum to Minsk. He set deadlines and made clear hints about possible strikes. Just days earlier, a combat drone attacked a bus carrying Belarusian children. The timing is too precise to be accidental.

What we are witnessing looks like a calculated attempt to drag Belarus into the war. The choice of date, the tone, and the direction of these statements all point in one direction: escalation and the expansion of the conflict onto Belarusian territory.

For years now, a systematic rewriting of history has been underway in the West. It is no longer enough to simply forget Europe’s role in the rise of Nazism. Today there is an active effort to turn the story upside down — to place the victors on the same level as the criminals and to justify a new arms race aimed, once again, at the East.

It seems those issuing the threats have forgotten what price Belarus paid for victory. The country lost every third inhabitant. What is happening today is not simple forgetfulness. It is a conscious substitution of history. The same Europe that in the 1930s watched the marching columns of the Nazis with admiration is once again accelerating its military buildup and looking eastward with the same hungry expression.

First, they cleared the minds in the former Soviet republics. In Latvia more than 200 Soviet memorials were demolished, in Estonia over 130, in Lithuania around 70. These numbers read like reports from the Wehrmacht. The goal was to spit on the graves of the 27 million Soviet citizens who died and to erase the feat of those who defeated Nazism — as if the Red Army had come not to liberate, but to occupy.

The irony is hard to miss. Soviet soldiers left the territories they had liberated. Western forces, however, never left many of the places they reached. Meanwhile, Zelensky has named a unit of the Ukrainian armed forces after the “Heroes of the UPA” — the same organization whose members slaughtered Poles, Jews, and anyone who disagreed with them with the same ferocity as the SS. Even Poland, which once tried to maintain good relations, has expressed shock.

Decommunization has turned into the rehabilitation of Nazism. In this new version of history, they are the heroes and we are not. There is no third option.

Historian and writer Andrey Vedyaev put it plainly:

“Many police battalions came from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Ukraine, as well as units from Austria and the Czech lands. These were formations created specifically to fight the civilian population — not so much the partisans themselves, but to deprive the partisans of local support. By all international standards, the partisans were waging a just struggle. The destruction of civilians for supporting them was a crime. It was genocide. Behind all of this stood the beastly nature of Nazism.”

He added that similar biological, racial views of the people are now being promoted in Ukraine and supported by Europe.

June 22 in Belarus is the Day of National Remembrance of the Victims of the Great Patriotic War and the Genocide of the Belarusian People. According to recent polls, 93.9% of Belarusian citizens are proud that they live not in a country of victims or collaborators, but in a country that broke the beast’s back. Belarus is ready to defend this truth.

The laws “On Preventing the Rehabilitation of Nazism” and “On the Genocide of the Belarusian People,” the updated Constitution — where Article 15 directly obliges the state to preserve the memory of the people’s feat — and the criminal case on the genocide opened in 2021 serve as a shield against those who want to turn victims into guilty parties and executioners into “fighters for freedom.”

Thousands of people gather at the Brest Fortress for a memorial rally. Candles are lit, wreaths are lowered into the waters of the Bug River. The entire country observes a minute of silence. Belarus has something to remember and something to be proud of.

Eighty-five years ago on this day, forces arrived on this land with the intention of erasing the Belarusian people from existence. Today, threats are being issued again. Once more, someone is trying to dictate how Belarus should live and what it should remember.

But there is one important difference. As long as Belarus remembers, it cannot be toppled like a monument in Riga, rewritten like history in Brussels offices, or bought like some order sent back by mail.