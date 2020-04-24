Online marathon in support of Vitebsk doctors continues

Hundreds of users of the YouTube platform, thousands of listeners of Radio Mir are watching the concert of Belarusian performers to thank doctors and medical staff for the daily work and struggle for people’s lives in the comments.



Recording studio of Spamash production center broadcasts the concert to support the doctors of Vitebsk Regional Clinical Hospital. The doctors speak about the work in hospital throughout the marathon. Alyona Lanskaya will sing on the air, popular musician Igor Butman and ex-lead singer of Bad Boys Blue band Kevin McCoy will express words of support.



Stars of Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk are ready to support not only the festival capital but the whole country. Oleg Gazmanov and Irina Bilyk has already performed. Denis Maidanov, Konstantin Moskovich, and Thomas N’evergreen will be the next. The marathon lasts from noon. Alexander Solodukha, Olga Plotnikova, Tsyan-Tolkai have already sang their hits in live sound.



This vocal marathon plans to break its record and will be broadcast 12 hours non stop. The first transfers to the hospital's charity account have already been made. One can go to Spamash channel on YouTube, attend a concert and support those who are at the forefront today.



