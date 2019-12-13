3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Online summit of CSTO leaders on situation in Kazakhstan to be held on January 10
An online summit of the CSTO leaders on the situation in Kazakhstan will be held on Monday. The meeting of the Collective Security Council will be held under the chairmanship of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan via videoconference. All CSTO member states have already confirmed their participation in the talks. The CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will also take part in the summit.
Situation in Kazakhstan
The situation in Kazakhstan and measures to normalize it will be discussed. In the first days of the new year, the Collective Security Treaty Organization is being tested for its strength for the first time. One of the main tasks of CSTO units in Kazakhstan is to prevent outside gangs from penetrating into the country. The advanced units, including the peacekeeping forces of Belarus, are now guarding the important military facilities of Kazakhstan. The CSTO servicemen are not involved in operational and combat operations, according to the agreement with the Kazakhstani side.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All