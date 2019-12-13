Online summit of CSTO leaders on situation in Kazakhstan to be held on January 10

An online summit of the CSTO leaders on the situation in Kazakhstan will be held on Monday. The meeting of the Collective Security Council will be held under the chairmanship of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan via videoconference. All CSTO member states have already confirmed their participation in the talks. The CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will also take part in the summit.



Situation in Kazakhstan



The situation in Kazakhstan and measures to normalize it will be discussed. In the first days of the new year, the Collective Security Treaty Organization is being tested for its strength for the first time. One of the main tasks of CSTO units in Kazakhstan is to prevent outside gangs from penetrating into the country. The advanced units, including the peacekeeping forces of Belarus, are now guarding the important military facilities of Kazakhstan. The CSTO servicemen are not involved in operational and combat operations, according to the agreement with the Kazakhstani side.

