UN: Pandemic can lead to global food shortages
A global food shortage threatens humanity because of the pandemic, the UN Secretary General António Guterres said. More than 800 million people on the planet do not have enough food amid problems with the delivery of products arising from the limitations of the pandemic, and these numbers will grow. The UN calls on countries to expand social assistance measures for vulnerable population and to strengthen support for production.
