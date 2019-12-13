EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

UN declares May 8 and 9 as World War II Commemoration Days

May 8 and 9 will become days of memory of the victims of the Second World War. Such resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly. The document was initiated by Russia. The co-authors include 9 countries: Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. By the way, the advisory body proposed to hold a solemn meeting in memory of all the victims of the war on December 1, as in May due to the pandemic this possibility was not available.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All