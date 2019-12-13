UN declares May 8 and 9 as World War II Commemoration Days

May 8 and 9 will become days of memory of the victims of the Second World War. Such resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly. The document was initiated by Russia. The co-authors include 9 countries: Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. By the way, the advisory body proposed to hold a solemn meeting in memory of all the victims of the war on December 1, as in May due to the pandemic this possibility was not available.