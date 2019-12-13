3.41 RUB
UN declares May 8 and 9 as World War II Commemoration Days
May 8 and 9 will become days of memory of the victims of the Second World War. Such resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly. The document was initiated by Russia. The co-authors include 9 countries: Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. By the way, the advisory body proposed to hold a solemn meeting in memory of all the victims of the war on December 1, as in May due to the pandemic this possibility was not available.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
