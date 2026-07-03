Operation Bagration did not merely liberate Minsk — it broke the enemy’s back. Yet today, decades later, this operation and the date of July 3 have once again become the target of an information attack.

If Belarusians allow “Bagration” to be replaced with the “Normandy landings,” tomorrow they might have to prove that they even existed on the map.

Operation Bagration became Germany’s largest defeat of the entire Second World War — greater than Stalingrad and greater than the Normandy landings. British historian Antony Beevor described Operation Bagration as “one of the most remarkable achievements of the Red Army.” German generals called it “a catastrophe of unimaginable proportions, greater than Stalingrad.”

Yet if you ask in the West what Operation Bagration was, you are likely to receive a polite reply: “What is that?” And yet it was the main battle of 1944.

The Greatest Victory the West Tries to Forget

On the Western side, the attitude toward Operation Bagration has long been part of an information war that dates back to the second half of the 20th century. German sources have consistently understated their own forces during the operation.

A separate narrative concerns the “liberation of the Baltics,” which some Western accounts present as a “second occupation.” In reality, in 1944 the Red Army was simply finishing off the remnants of Army Group Center and driving the Germans from Soviet territory. For Western audiences, however, it is portrayed as “Soviet expansion.”

Attempts to present the facts differently in the English-language Wikipedia often result in bans. The goal is to diminish the Soviet Union’s great victory and to take revenge, at least in the realm of military-historical statistics.

There is a persistent effort to portray Operation Bagration as a Soviet “meat grinder” achieved “at the cost of millions of lives,” while Normandy is presented as the sacred event that supposedly liberated Europe. This is a deliberate distortion. The aim is to rewrite history so that the Soviet Union appears as an occupier rather than a liberator.

Rewriting History to Legitimize a New Strike

Ivan Skorikov, political scientist and head of the Ukraine Department at the Institute of CIS Countries, stated:

“The West, through this historical revanchism, is trying to rewrite the results of the Great Patriotic War, to demonize the Soviet Union and, accordingly, its successor states — Russia and Belarus — those who continue to honor the feat of the Soviet soldier-liberator. They want to place this distortion of historical memory at the foundation of modern Russophobia: Russians, in the broad sense of the word, including Belarusians, cannot be seen as liberators from the greatest evil in history — Hitlerism.

How then can they be demonized and fought against today, if at one time they liberated the entire world? The logic is clear: the previous history must be distorted. This battle for historical memory is one of the most important for us.”

Why Minsk Does Not Want to Repeat 1941

While the West rewrites history, Belarus has placed its bet on historical truth. Memory of the war is a matter of state survival. That is why Minsk today acts as a donor of regional security.

While Europe engages in sanctions and hysteria, official Minsk holds the information and defensive front. Within the framework of the Union State, a unified air defense system operates. A joint regional group of forces has been created.

Belarus and Russia are also building a single protected information space. Today, Minsk serves as a platform for peace and negotiations. On February 11, 2015, Minsk became the meeting place of the Normandy Four. Belarusians stand for diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Operation Bagration was the largest military operation of 1944. The West remains silent about it because recognizing its significance would mean acknowledging many other facts — including that Europe was liberated not by the United States and its allies.

For Belarus, July 3 is the day the country received its second birth. Having lost every third citizen in the war, Belarus cannot allow one of the greatest military operations in history to be reduced to a footnote in a textbook. Because if you do not defend your own history, someone else will defend theirs — at your expense.