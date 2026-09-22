In September 1933 the theatre in the border town of Schneidemühl premiered Wilhelm Richard Paul Kube’s play Totila, King of the Goths. The work was openly Nazi in tone — grandiose, ideologically disciplined — and party structures promoted it across the country. The Schneidemühl stage was no accident. The town was the capital of a frontier province, and the border theatre was used to stiffen German spirit on the eastern marches of the Third Reich. Further details appear in a new film from the cycle No Statute of Limitations.

After the premiere, Kube’s standing at the rear of the party also rose. A graduate of the University of Berlin in history and law, he had sought a path in literature, journalism and publicistics. He edited two conservative newspapers and sat in the Reichstag.

“Hitler valued Kube highly,” said Igor Marzalyuk, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, doctor of historical sciences and professor. “First, he was extremely active in party-building. Wherever Kube joined that work, NSDAP membership rose sharply, and Hitler prized that. People also forget that he was one of the most educated Nazis and one of the theorists of National Socialism.”

Kube climbed both the party and the administrative ladder. In 1928 he was appointed Gauleiter of Ostmark and later of Kurmark.

“It is sometimes said, incorrectly, that Kube was Gauleiter of Belarus,” explained Alexander Kislitsky, a historian of the special services. “That was a party rank in fascist Germany, denoting the head of an administrative-territorial unit. The Gauleiter also headed the party organization of that unit. The closest Soviet parallel would be a first secretary of a regional party committee.”

To reach the heights of the Reich, Kube discarded scruple. Unprincipled conduct and contempt for ordinary moral limits became his working method.

“In 1936 he wrote an anonymous letter accusing Bormann, then chief of staff and Hitler’s party deputy, of having a half-Jewish mother-in-law,” Kislitsky said. “The aim was to discredit him.”

The Gestapo identified the author quickly. Kube lost his posts as governor and party leader. The inquiry also uncovered financial embezzlement. His SS uniform was stained.

He spent a period in deep reserve. To recall himself to the Führer he sent a birthday telegram. It reached its destination. After the invasion of the Soviet Union, his name resurfaced.

From the start of the Great Patriotic War until late summer 1941, authority on occupied Belarusian territory rested with the Wehrmacht. The army created the first camps and ghettos and carried out the first mass killings. It laid the foundations of the occupation regime. Hitler’s July 1941 order transferred power from the military to a civil administration. Candidates had to be chosen. At a meeting of the Reich leadership on 17 July, Kube’s name was raised.

He arrived in the General District of Belarus on 1 September 1941. A man of the system and loyal to Hitler, he did not forget that he owed the post of General Commissar to the Führer’s patronage and was prepared to do whatever was required to justify that trust.

On 9 September he issued his first order: the population must surrender weapons. Failure meant execution, as did failure to report those who still held arms. With Kube’s arrival came the killing of the mentally ill. More than 500 people were murdered.

“He had his own view of killing,” said Natalya Yatskevich, head of a department at the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War. “I would call him an aesthete-executioner. He wanted the process to look, as far as possible, cleaner — less blood, fewer witnesses.”

No separate residence was ready when he reached Minsk, so he was given five rooms in the General Commissariat building. He later moved to an 18-room, three-storey mansion on what is now Engels Street, on the site of today’s Second Hospital. The building no longer stands.

His working day was measured. He rose at nine, breakfasted, and left for work at ten. He returned for lunch at 13:30, rested, and sometimes walked in the garden. At 16:00 he went back to the office, but only briefly. By 17:30 he was home again for coffee and further rest.

Harsh methods were required on occupied territory. After the war, Eberhard Herf, a major-general and chief of the Order Police in occupied Belarus, confirmed as much under interrogation. The destruction of Soviet civilians had been contemplated before the war — not only those who resisted, but the peaceful population as well. Days before the invasion an order described the war against the Soviet Union as unlike any previous conflict. Advancing units were permitted to plunder, burn villages, and kill without regard for women or children. After units had read it, the order was withdrawn from headquarters so that it would not fall into Red Army hands.

Kube also extracted personal advantage from the post. He regarded himself as master of the land and believed that what stood on it should belong to him.

To create an appearance of concern for the population he founded the Belarusian People’s Self-Help organization and placed it under Ivan Yermachenko, a nationalist and former adjutant of Wrangel. The purpose was not the welfare of Belarusians. Decisions served the Reich: first the appearance of care, then subjugation.

Kube was a committed Nazi and an energetic executor of genocide, applying himself to the total destruction of the Jewish population. He repeated that Jews were to the white race what plague and syphilis were to humanity. From him came an order to Germans on occupied Belarusian territory for the destruction of 40,000 Jews.

The first mass pogrom in the Minsk ghetto took place on 7 November 1941. Gestapo units surrounded several blocks, formed those they seized into a column, handed them a red banner and photographed them as if for a demonstration. After the photographs, those employed in German offices were pulled out and taken to the bakery district on Rakovskaya Street. The rest — several thousand Soviet citizens — were driven to Tuchinka on the edge of the city, shot and then burned.

In March 1943 German executioners entered a children’s home and killed nearly all the children. The next day they finished the survivors with daggers. The operation was accompanied by accordion music so that the children’s cries would not be heard. The General Commissar came in person to confirm the killing of some 300 children. Prisoners from the ghetto were lined up near the pit to greet him. He did not arrive empty-handed: he distributed sweets to those still alive.

“There are somewhat contradictory testimonies that reached Soviet command,” Kislitsky said. “Some of the children who had been shot were still alive in the pit. Kube went up to them and threw handfuls of sweets.”

In the ghetto he encountered a Jewish doctor with whom he had studied at university. They spoke of the past. Walking over bloodied snow, Kube lamented that war was unnecessary cruelty — and then demonstrated that cruelty. After he left, the doctor was shot.

After one punitive action in which hundreds of elderly people, women and children were killed in a few hours, Kube said that the mere mention of his name should make Russians and Belarusians tremble, that their minds should freeze at the words “Wilhelm Kube.”

“The cynical attitude toward people followed from the fascist view of the ‘inferior race’ as a resource,” said Alexei Avdonin, chairman of the Belarusian Znanie Society. “Not only as labour while it could work, but as something to be wrung out to the last — hair, cloth, blood, organs.”

Ghetto pogroms, mass killings, the gassing of hospital patients, camps and death camps, punitive operations in which villages were burned by the dozen and civilians shot — these became the trigger for Kube’s elimination.

Orders to liquidate the General Commissar of Belarus reached more than a dozen special groups and units through various channels. Each developed its own plan. Kube was given the codenames Boar, Owl and Playwright.

The Loshitsa estate was one of his residences, treated as a summer house. He visited often and liked to walk in the park. In the 1930s the same estate had housed a secret school that trained illegal intelligence officers against Polish occupation. One graduate was Kirill Orlovsky, later a Hero of the Soviet Union, who in February 1943 attempted to ambush Kube in the forests near Baranovichi as the Nazi leadership returned from a hunt. Kube skipped the outing.

Several other attempts failed: in an officers’ mess, in a theatre, at a harvest festival in Smolevichi involving Nadezhda Troyan.

On 1 September 1943 preparations began for the operation that entered history. The date is fixed in a report by Nikolai Fedorov, commander of a reconnaissance group of the Red Army General Staff. He wrote that the sabotage was carried out by people working for him: “Chernaya” — Maria Osipova; “Galya” — Yelena Mazanik; and “Olya” — Valentina Shutskaya.

Fedorov’s report also noted that several sabotage groups had tried to recruit “Galya,” and that Gestapo agents may have been sent to her.

The original plan was to poison the General Commissar. It was abandoned in favour of a bomb. Mazanik worked on the third floor of Kube’s house and had no regular access to the bedroom on the second, yet she managed to place a mine under his mattress.

The mine was laid at 11:00. At 11:30 Yelena and her sister were at the agreed point to leave the city. They left Minsk for a partisan detachment by car, carrying diapers and children’s shirts in case of a police check, with a cover story that they were going to a christening. The driver took them to the village of Vishnevka. They then walked about 15 kilometres to Vyacha, where a cart waited to take them to Yanushkovichi in the Logoisk district. There they were met by Nikolai Fedorov, deputy commander for agent work of the partisan detachment “Dima.” It was from that detachment that Nadezhda Osipova had brought the mines.

The explosion came at about 01:00 on 22 September. The left side of the General Commissar’s chest was torn away and his left arm severed. The injuries were fatal. His half-burned body was pulled from the blazing bedroom by the alarm team. His wife, lying beside him, suffered nervous shock.

Wilhelm Kube became the highest-ranking Nazi official on occupied territory whose liquidation succeeded. For the security services of the Third Reich it was a failure. In Germany, Hitler declared mourning for the second and last time during the Great Patriotic War. The first had followed the defeat at Stalingrad.

Kube’s body was taken to Berlin for a funeral with military honours. Hitler posthumously awarded him the Knight’s Cross with Swords.

On the night of 11–12 October 1943, Yelena Mazanik, Maria Osipova and Nadezhda Troyan flew from the partisan airfield at Begoml to Moscow. On 29 October a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR conferred on them the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. The awards were presented in the Kremlin on 3 November. Neither the decree nor the ceremony was reported in the press. It was the first secret conferral of the title. The women’s feat became widely known only after the war. Documents declassified several years ago revealed the name of the operation to kill Kube: Playwright.