Surgery to treat congenital spinal anomalies performed on youngest patients

New technologies are being introduced by Belarusian doctors. Now the operations for the treatment of congenital anomalies of the spine are performed on the youngest patients. Among the innovative approaches of the Republican Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics is the use of cellular technologies.

Belarusian doctors share their knowledge with foreign colleagues fr om Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. A training center has been created on the basis of the medical center, wh ere not only theoretical training is carried out. Specialists become familiar in practice with the techniques of the most complicated surgical interventions.

