Operation “Bagration”: How new battle tactics contributed to breakthrough of enemy defenses

On June 23, 1944 the Soviet aviation began to make massive strikes on enemy positions in the Vitebsk direction. The attack aircraft of the 3rd Air Army smashed columns of enemy troops at the crossings across the Western Dvina and in the area of Lepel. The bomber attack formations of the 1st Air Army destroyed fascists on the roads from Orsha to Borisov.

For the first time in this operation was applied a new tactic of mutual use of land and air forces. Moreover, direct communication between the commanders of compounds with the commanders of regiments and divisions of air armies gave the maximum effect in this operation. Radio communication was established between aircraft and commanders of advancing tank units and general troops.

The Soviet troops were opposed by units of the 6th Air Fleet, units of the 16th Army of Army Group “North”, the 1st Army Corps and units of the 1st Air Fleet.

In general, on the Vitebsk section of 150 kilometers, namely on the frontier east of Polotsk - Bogushevsk, the Soviet troops were opposed by the 3rd Tank Army under the command of Colonel-General Reingardt.