Poseidonis operation at Minsk Sea
The competitions of anti-terrorist forces are held in Minsk these days. The teams have to destroy guerillas, rescue hostages avoiding the traps. 8 teams are involved including the legendry Lynx and Vityaz from Russia. The Belarusian special forces will have an opportunity to exchange experience with their colleagues.
