Paying with Face ID to be available in stores and banks

Biometric systems in Belarus will soon be able to work in the subway, shops and banks. Currently the technology is being tested at border crossings when checking passports. The development company at the beginning of March became 1 of 65 new residents who joined the HTP technology family.



The Park has more than a thousand residents, and last year's exports reached almost $ 3 billion. The volume of production is over 7 billion rubles. The achievements have become an absolute record in the entire history of the Belarusian High-Tech Park.



