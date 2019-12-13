3.39 RUB
Belarus provides materials on plane incident
Events continue to unfold around the emergency landing of a plane on Sunday at the airport in the capital of Belarus. As it was announced Monday, Belarus is ready to share full information regarding the incident.
The Department of Aviation of the Ministry of Transport and Communications has posted an official statement on its website today about the situation. In particular, it published a letter that was received on May 23 to the e-mail of Minsk National Airport. The text contains a threat to blow up an aeroplane over Vilnius. Also, a full transcript of the conversations between the pilot and dispatcher was published as a proof that the crew of the aircraft was not imposed pressure by the authorized bodies of the Republic of Belarus, neither threats nor compulsion to land were voiced. These materials are being sent to all international aviation organisations, as well as to the heads of aviation administrations of European and other countries.
