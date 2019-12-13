3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Pilot and serial samples of MAZ, MTZ, BelAZ, Amkodor presented at Fate of Giants show
The brightest example of the domestic industry were demonstrated on Oktyabrskaya Square. More than 70 samples of Belarusian vehicles have been displayed at an exhibition called "The Fate of Giants". The exposition included not only the novelties of domestic production, prototypes and serial models of MAZ, MTZ, BelAZ, Amkodor, but also the first models that came off the conveyors of the legendary enterprises in the last century. Improvements in technology as well as the scale of design ideas have generated the genuine interest among children and adults.
This is only a small part of what comes off the conveyors of the Belarusian enterprises. A separate line was dedicated to the transport of the future - electric cars. Today there are several enterprises in Belarus - Belkommunmash, MAZ, BelGee - that design and manufacture electric cars.
President
All
Lukashenko: Belarusian soccer players have problems with physical fitness
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All