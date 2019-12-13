Pilot and serial samples of MAZ, MTZ, BelAZ, Amkodor presented at Fate of Giants show

The brightest example of the domestic industry were demonstrated on Oktyabrskaya Square. More than 70 samples of Belarusian vehicles have been displayed at an exhibition called "The Fate of Giants". The exposition included not only the novelties of domestic production, prototypes and serial models of MAZ, MTZ, BelAZ, Amkodor, but also the first models that came off the conveyors of the legendary enterprises in the last century. Improvements in technology as well as the scale of design ideas have generated the genuine interest among children and adults.



This is only a small part of what comes off the conveyors of the Belarusian enterprises. A separate line was dedicated to the transport of the future - electric cars. Today there are several enterprises in Belarus - Belkommunmash, MAZ, BelGee - that design and manufacture electric cars.



