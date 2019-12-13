EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Orange level of danger in Belarus

The orange level of danger due to heavy snow and gusty winds was announced in Belarus today. Most of our country is subject to heavy rainfall. The air temperature during the day will drop to -11 ℃. Blizzards and snowdrifts will last until the end of the week. Strong winds will also affect the air temperature. So, -14 ℃ will feel like -22 ℃.

