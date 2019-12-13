3.42 RUB
Orda: No gross violations in the work of commissions revealed during early vote
During the days of early vote, no gross violations in the work of the commissions were revealed, said the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus to journalists. Mikhail Orda stressed that since the first day the Public Information Centre has been operating. It accumulates the information from 45 thousand national observers about the course of the referendum: the attendance is still high. The information center also registers all the emergencies at the polling stations.
Mikhail Orda notes that on the main voting day, February 27, a full team of observers will work. In addition, observers are planned to monitor the counting of votes.
