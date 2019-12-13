PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Orders of Mother presented in Brest

The Orders of Mother was presented in Brest. Awards were given to women who raise five or more children. Four mothers with many children were invited to a meeting with the mayor. And one of them became a mother for the sixth time a few weeks ago. Women were also presented with flowers and cash prizes. The Belarusian Women's Union also prepared gifts and congratulations.

During the whole period, 334 mothers in the Moskovsky District received this award. I want to say thank you very much for their special work, for what they put into their children. Brest Region is the region with the largest number of children in Belarus. There are 106 multi-child families in the region, raising three or more children.
Andrei Filanovich, head of the administration of the Moskovsky District of Brest


