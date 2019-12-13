3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Orders of Mother presented in Brest
The Orders of Mother was presented in Brest. Awards were given to women who raise five or more children. Four mothers with many children were invited to a meeting with the mayor. And one of them became a mother for the sixth time a few weeks ago. Women were also presented with flowers and cash prizes. The Belarusian Women's Union also prepared gifts and congratulations.
During the whole period, 334 mothers in the Moskovsky District received this award. I want to say thank you very much for their special work, for what they put into their children. Brest Region is the region with the largest number of children in Belarus. There are 106 multi-child families in the region, raising three or more children.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All