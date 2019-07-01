3.39 RUB
Order of Mother received by 32 multi-child mothers of Belarusian capital
The Order of the Mother was today received by 32 mothers of large families in the capital. There are at least five children in their families. The award was presented by the mayor of Minsk in the city hall. Many women who today received the Order of Mother successfully combine motherhood and career. They work as economists, teachers, managers, and also have their own business.
Today there are more than 15 thousand large families in the capital, where almost 50 thousand children are raised. Every year the number of such families increases by a thousand.
