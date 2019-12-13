3.43 RUB
Order of Mother awarded to 50 women of Minsk
Minsk and Gomel are going to celebrate the city day this weekend. And, of course, there are many events on the eve of the holiday.
50 women from Minsk received the Order of Mother today. Most women successfully combine the "mission of mothers" with professional activities. Among the recipients there is a teacher, a doctor, a travel agency director, a programmer, a music theater performer, an architect. For the last 25 years, more than 900 hundred women have been decorated with the Order of Mother in the capital. There are about 16 thousand large families in Minsk.
Festive events for the City Day
The city poster includes a flower laying ceremony at the obelisk "Minsk - Hero City. At noon, the Youth music program starts at the Sports Palace and a festival of national cultures in the Upper Town. Open-airs will be held in every district of the capital. The culmination will be the fireworks at 10 p.m.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
