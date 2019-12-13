Order of Mother awarded to 50 women of Minsk

Minsk and Gomel are going to celebrate the city day this weekend. And, of course, there are many events on the eve of the holiday.

50 women from Minsk received the Order of Mother today. Most women successfully combine the "mission of mothers" with professional activities. Among the recipients there is a teacher, a doctor, a travel agency director, a programmer, a music theater performer, an architect. For the last 25 years, more than 900 hundred women have been decorated with the Order of Mother in the capital. There are about 16 thousand large families in Minsk.

Festive events for the City Day