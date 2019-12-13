Orders of Mother presented to residents of Mogilev Region



A solemn reception on the eve of Women's Day has brought together the best representatives of the fair sex from the entire region in Mogilev. Among them there are teachers, doctors, workers of agriculture, medicine and social services. A special word of congratulations and gratitude was addressed to those who bring up five children. Along with festive bouquets, they were awarded the Order of Mother.



Many festive events in honor of women were held in Mogilev: meetings with veterans, concert programs, including in the city chapel.



