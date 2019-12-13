3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Order of Mother awarded to 186 women of Belarus
On February 23, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree № 70 on awarding the Order of Mother, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.
Female workers of various spheres of activity have been awarded for the birth and upbringing of five and more children. Among them are representatives of industrial and agro-industrial enterprises, mass media, construction and energy organizations, social sphere, trade and communications, consumer cooperatives, educational institutions, health care, culture, religious organizations, as well as individual entrepreneurs and housewives.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All