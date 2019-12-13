Order of Mother awarded to 186 women of Belarus

On February 23, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree № 70 on awarding the Order of Mother, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Female workers of various spheres of activity have been awarded for the birth and upbringing of five and more children. Among them are representatives of industrial and agro-industrial enterprises, mass media, construction and energy organizations, social sphere, trade and communications, consumer cooperatives, educational institutions, health care, culture, religious organizations, as well as individual entrepreneurs and housewives.