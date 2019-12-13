Order of Mother awarded to 32 residents of Vitebsk, Grodno regions and Minsk

On May 10, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree № 196 on awarding the Order of Mother, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Female workers of various spheres of activity have been awarded for the birth and upbringing of five and more children. Among them are representatives of industrial and agro-industrial enterprises, organizations of the construction industry, prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, social sphere, housing and utilities, trade, education, culture, health care, as well as housewives.