Ordinary Lithuanians Support Belarusian President

Lithuanian carriers are threatening Vilnius with a strike and road blockages across the country if authorities do not immediately begin a dialogue with Minsk. This has been reported by Lithuanian media. However, while the government currently suggests that truck drivers should handle the problem themselves, the Lithuanian transport association is tallying losses that run into millions. An expert from Lithuania offers their opinion.

Erika Schvenchenene, activist and leader of the International Forum of Good Neighbourhood (Lithuania):

"About 70% of the comments directed at our president say that he has no voice of his own, that he does not stand up for his citizens, that Lithuania has done absolutely nothing, not even organized any financial aid so people could stay overnight. From a purely human perspective, we have done nothing."