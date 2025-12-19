Oreshnik is a Strategic Deterrent for Belarus

This news was literally picked up by all the world's media when Alexander Lukashenko announced that the "Oreshnik" missile system was already in Belarus and was about to enter combat duty. What does this mean for Belarus, and what guarantees does it provide? Military-political analyst and PhD in Sociology Alexander Tikhansky shared his opinion.

"In military affairs, there's a concept called strategic deterrence. And in this case, having acquired tactical nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik medium-range missile system, we have strategic deterrence tools. Today, we understand that the situation around Belarus is complex on three sides. We naturally need to strengthen the borders and, accordingly, ensure that some kind of deterrent is in place. This deterrent will be fully operational today, when the Oreshnik missile system goes on combat duty," the military analyst said.