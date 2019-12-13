Organizing Committee of All-Belarusian People's Assembly accumulates proposals from young people

The dialogue about the future of Belarus has been going on for a month already in all regions of the country. The most practical proposals that can really have a positive impact on our lives for several years ahead will be discussed at the beginning of next year's All-Belarusian People's Assembly. Such a forum traditionally meets every five years. But this time they will talk not only about the economy. The social and political development of the country is already on the agenda.

They are working together to develop it. Everyone has an opportunity to express his opinion. This is h3To intercept the initiative, to divide up their points of view. And gain the support of even the opponents. When the future is ahead, it's time to use all your oratorical skills.

But the main thing is arguments. A big conversation takes place in different audiences.

Young people's view of tomorrow in Belarus

Strengthening the role of political parties and working in new ways on the ground. How, for example, self-governance in the regions iņ But you can't do without fresh, young ideas, too.ñž wants. They do not need to be active and daring.

This is not the first time that Ekaterina Gladysheva is participating in dialogue platforms - she has also discussed how to build the state for several years ahead in her alma mater, at MITSO. Now the student is defending her point of view in discussions with her peers from BRSM. Creative, talented and ideological people have organised both an online reception centre and an internet platform "Moving forward".

Ekaterina Gladysheva, MITSO student: "Since I am a law student, it was important for me to attend this event to discuss some issues that relate to changes in our state, in our legislation.

Yegor Makarevich, Chairman of the Youth Parliament at the National Assembly of Belarus: "This week we have also launched a youth project called Belarus of the Future. These are dialogue platforms, and platforms at different levels. These are dialogue platforms in small district towns, small district centres.

