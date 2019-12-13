3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Organizing Committee of All-Belarusian People's Assembly accumulates proposals from young people
The future of the country is being discussed these days in all regions of Belarus. Dialogue platforms continue to work. Promising ideas, innovative solutions and non-standard approaches are welcome. The Organising Committee for the preparation of the All-Belarus People's Assembly is accumulating a number of proposals. Its first meeting was already held today in the Government House. It should be noted that the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is a particularly significant form of power. The right of citizens to participate in discussions of state and public life is most fully exercised here. And together we will define strategic directions of socio-economic development of Belarus for several years ahead.
The dialogue about the future of Belarus has been going on for a month already in all regions of the country. The most practical proposals that can really have a positive impact on our lives for several years ahead will be discussed at the beginning of next year's All-Belarusian People's Assembly. Such a forum traditionally meets every five years. But this time they will talk not only about the economy. The social and political development of the country is already on the agenda.
They are working together to develop it. Everyone has an opportunity to express his opinion. This is h3To intercept the initiative, to divide up their points of view. And gain the support of even the opponents. When the future is ahead, it's time to use all your oratorical skills.
But the main thing is arguments. A big conversation takes place in different audiences.
Young people's view of tomorrow in Belarus
Strengthening the role of political parties and working in new ways on the ground. How, for example, self-governance in the regions iņ But you can't do without fresh, young ideas, too.ñž wants. They do not need to be active and daring.
This is not the first time that Ekaterina Gladysheva is participating in dialogue platforms - she has also discussed how to build the state for several years ahead in her alma mater, at MITSO. Now the student is defending her point of view in discussions with her peers from BRSM. Creative, talented and ideological people have organised both an online reception centre and an internet platform "Moving forward".
Ekaterina Gladysheva, MITSO student: "Since I am a law student, it was important for me to attend this event to discuss some issues that relate to changes in our state, in our legislation.
Yegor Makarevich, Chairman of the Youth Parliament at the National Assembly of Belarus: "This week we have also launched a youth project called Belarus of the Future. These are dialogue platforms, and platforms at different levels. These are dialogue platforms in small district towns, small district centres.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All