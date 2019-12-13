Organizing committee regrets about decision to move Ice Hockey World Championship from Belarus

The Organizing Committee for the preparation and hosting of the World Hockey Championship in Minsk regrets about the groundless decision of the International Federation to move the tournament from Belarus. Such a statement was published today on the website of the Belarusian government.

"This decision sets a precedent, when sports competitions designed to unite countries and peoples, to promote peace and harmony in the spirit of the Olympic principles, can be turned into an instrument of discord and pressure to please the interests of politicians. The Organizing Committee emphasizes that Belarus has strictly fulfilled all its contractual obligations to organize the tournament in our country since it was chosen as the organizer and has already done a great job in this area. In recent years, our country has proven itself as a reliable partner of international federations and sports organizations in hosting major international events.”