459-year-old original Brest Bible shown in museum

A rare cultural event in Brest. The Brest Museum of History exhibited the original Brest Bible. The book is 459 years old. It is protected as a real treasure. The pages deteriorate from ultraviolet rays, so most of the time the folio lies in a safe. It is brought out once or twice a year. The Brest Bible was published by order of Nicholas Radziwill the Black. It is the unique monument of book printing, the peculiarity of which is the skillful engravings. Brest has one of the best copies preserved to this day. It is placed in a special showcase. Each time the Bible is opened on a new page. Residents and visitors of the city have exactly one month to see the original. After that, the book will be hidden again.