Orlovsky explains reasons of queues at Polish border

The Chairman of the State Customs Committee explained why there are queues at the border in the Polish direction. Exactly half of the six checkpoints were closed on the initiative of the Polish side.



According to him, this is the reason for the queues. "The worst thing is that our colleagues do not want to comply with the norm, spelled out in international agreements on both cargo and passenger cars. They pass only about one third of the established flow," he said. - We are trying to do our best so that people did not have to stand and wait at the border, so that the cargo did not stay idle. The neighboring side does not support our initiatives but deliberately, in our opinion, reduces the throughput capacity. The worst situation is now in the Polish direction".



The problem of queues of cars is also relevant, but it depends more on the day of the week. "Basically, both Belarusians and foreigners try to cross the border on weekends. Taking into account the visa-free regime, taking into account the abolition of Covid restrictions, the flow of passengers through the border has tripled this year compared to last year. We could easily process this amount without any queues and normal work of the neighboring side, said the Chairman of the State Customs Committee.



According to him, we would like to provide the citizens with the conditions to wait on the approaches to the border, so "the main task is to equip the appropriate areas with everything necessary."



In their turn, the Belarusian customs and border authorities are trying to perform all necessary operations for registration at the border as quickly as possible in the conditions of increased traffic of passengers.



"For both cars and trucks, our colleagues do exactly one third of the clearance. With this approach, it is very difficult to avoid queues; it is very difficult to organize rhythmic border crossing. The worst situation is on the Polish side of the border. Our colleagues are not very stable, but three of the six checkpoints on the Polish border are closed at the initiative of the Polish side. We hope that our colleagues will work at least in a stable manner, at least by fulfilling the norms we previously agreed upon in international agreements.



And there is still a problem with passenger traffic. It depends more on the day of the week. Mostly people, both Belarusians and foreigners, try to cross the border on weekends. Given the visa-free travel, taking into account the abolition of restrictions, the flow of passengers across the border has tripled this year compared to last year.



The main approach is the coordinated work of all services at the border. We work very closely with border guards, so we try to make sure that there is not a single minute of delay through the fault of the Belarusian customs and border services.



Electronic technologies that we use make the border crossing times faster. We do everything that depends on us, and we hope that our colleagues from the neighboring countries will do the same."



