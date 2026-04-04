Orthodox Christians celebrated Palm Sunday with prayer

Today is a sacred day in the Orthodox calendar – the Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem. It is also popularly known as Palm Sunday. The capital's Church of the Icon of the Mother of God "Joy of All Who Sorrow" hosted the main festive liturgy.

As early as 10 a.m., hundreds of believers joined the prayers – there was no free space in one of the largest parishes in Belarus. The service was led by Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus.

Belarusians joined the services across the country.

Today, there are more than 1,700 Orthodox churches. Each parishioner blessed a willow—our symbol of the Gospel event when Jesus Christ, shortly before his suffering and death, entered Jerusalem, and the path was adorned with palm branches. Due to the climate, it was the willow, one of the first to "awaken," that became a blessing and the main talisman against misfortune.