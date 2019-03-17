Basic law of our country celebrates quarter-century anniversary

The Constitution is the most important historical document of Belarus. This document contains the quintessence of state ideas, aspirations, hopes of all those who fought for us to have our own independent Republic. Of course, the Main Code of Law of any country does not arise out of nowhere and Belarus is one of the clearest examples of this. Almost half a millennium ago, the first attempts were made on our lands to unite rights and orders into a single code.



The constitution of modern, sovereign Belarus has shown its effectiveness as a code ensuring the maturity of the society, the security of the state and the citizens living in it. The unshakable nature of the constitutional system allows us to lay the ideological time capsule with a projection of the country's development in the future.



On this day the Head of State handed over passports to young talented Belarusians. The solemn ceremony took place on Constitution Day in the Palace of Independence.



The opportunity to visit the walls of one of the symbols of the Belarusian statehood is a bright event for schoolchildren. They received their first documents from the hands of the guarantor of the Constitution - the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko notes that a passport is the first step into adulthood.